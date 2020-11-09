Bandipora admin bans firecrackers, fireworks

The authorities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Monday imposed a ban on the sale and purchase of firecrackers and also on the fireworks.

An order issued by the Additional Magistrate Bandipora, a copy of which is with Greater Kashmir, said, “The Home department, J&K, vide Letter No Home/GB/Misc/2020 dated November 4, 2020 has directed to impose ban on illegal and unauthorised import and sale of firecrackers and fireworks in entire J&K.”

The order further reads, “In exercise of powers vested in me under Section 144 of CrPC, the import, sale and purchase of firecrackers and fireworks in district Bandipora is banned.”

The order reads that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bandipora has been advised to ensure strict vigil is maintained and all entities associated with the manufacture, stocking and sale of firecrackers inspected for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and rules.

“It is advised that the cases of illegal stocking, possession and attempted sale of imported firecrackers is detected and dealt with in an exemplary manner to ensure that the sale of such illegally-imported firecrackers does not take place,” the order reads.

It directed for compliance of the applicable legal provisions with regard to manufacture, stocking, sale and use of fire crackers in general.