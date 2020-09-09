Bandipora admin reviews preparedness for Jan Abhiyan, B2V3

A meeting of concerned officers was today convened here to review the preparedness for the twin campaigns viz Jan Abhiyan and Back to Village 3 (B2V3) aimed at reaching out to the public for redress of their grievances and addressing developmental issues.

During the meeting, District Development Commissioner (DDC), Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad asked the line departments to gear up for effective implementation of twin campaigns. The DDC directed the concerned for regular monitoring of programmes and individual beneficiary Schemes.

The meeting was informed that the campaign will broadly focus on three essential components viz delivery of essential services, development needs and grievance redressal. It was given out that the B2V3 shall be preceded by a buildup of Jan Abhyan/ Awami Muhim, which includes implementation of its three essential components viz. Muhim Barai-e-Haqooq, Dehi Taraqiyati Muhim and the Awami Sunwai Muhim”. It was further added that this programme has several components viz Grievance Redressal (Jan Sunvayi), celebration of Block Diwas on every Wednesday between 10th September till 2nd October and completion of two works in each Panchayat during Jan Abhiyan.

On each consecutive Wednesday till October 1, 2020, Block Divas would be held across the district to listen to the public issues and redressal of the same. The DDC exhorted upon all the officers to work in close coordination and adopt a result oriented approach towards addressing the genuine public grievances.

He appealed to the public to actively participate in the programme so that they are able to communicate their grievances to the government and follow all the developmental activities that are taking place in their vicinity.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Development besides other District Officers of line departments.