Bandipora administration triples vaccination sites

Amid the recent upsurge in COVID-19 cases across north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the district administration on monday tripled the number of vaccination sites for the ease of public.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Owais Ahmad, keeping in view the huge response by the public aged 45-years and above to avail the vaccination facility, the decision has been taken to increase the COVID-19 vaccination centres from already existing 30 to 100. Moreover, he said, to meet the demand, the availability of the vials is also being increased accordingly.

He said that efforts are being made to reach each human habitation in the district and the special camps for vaccination will also continue for few days. Furthermore, he said the camps will be also held in areas witnessing public rush.

The DC said if there is a public demand to install a vaccination centre anywhere in the district “we are meeting that too as we have sufficient infrastructure and supply of vaccines.”

He requested the elderly and persons with co-morbidity–and those eligible for vaccination–who are more likely to get infected to take the jab ‘as it is a key to fight COVID-19’. He said people who are in the know of these persons shall request them to come forward for vaccination at the centres where they will remain under observation and for any needful assistance.

To motivate more people to come forward, the Imam’s and other senior community members have also been vaccinated in Bandipora, describing it as important as “we take precautions and medicine for another life-threatening disease.”