Bandipora bottom, Shopian top in district-wise pass percentage of schools

Bandipora district of north Kashmir has hit the bottom in the district-wise pass percentage of 10th class students.

This has exposed the poor academic standards in government schools.

The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) figures reveal that there is no significant improvement in the overall pass percentage of the government schools compared to the last year.

The pass percentage of the schools this year has been recorded as 75 percent – 62.76 government and 89.82 in private schools compared to last year’s 74.79 percent – 62.97 government and 86.26 percent in private schools.

A total of 75,129 students – 41,026 of government schools and 34,106 of private schools – appeared in class 10th exams of which 56,384 students – 25,749 of government schools and 30,635 of private school – qualified the exam.

The pass percentage of the government schools was 62.76 percent while the pass percentage of private schools was 89.92 percent.

In the district-wise analysis of the results, north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has occupied the bottom while central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district has the penultimate position.

Contrary to this, south Kashmir’s Shopian district stands at the top.

As many as 2643 students – 2215 of government and 428 of private schools – appeared in the exams in Bandipora of which 1626 students – 1250 of government and 376 of private schools – qualified the exams. The aggregate pass percentage of the district has been recorded at 61.52 percent- 56.43 percent in government schools and 87.85 in private schools.

The schools in Ganderbal district produced 64.32 percent result – 45.68 percent in government schools and 87.59 percent in private schools. The pass percentage of the students in Shopian is 88.20 percent – 79.35 percent in government schools and 94.18 percent in private schools.

Of the 3686 students – 1487 of government schools and 2199 of private schools – appeared in the exams of which 3251 students – 1180 of government schools and 2071 of private schools were declared qualified.

The schools in Pulwama scored 84.25 percent result – 73.69 percent in government schools and 93.81 percent in private schools. Around 6186 students – 2938 of government schools and 3248 of private schools – appeared in the exams of which 5212 students – 2165 of government schools and 3047 of private schools – were declared qualified.

The pass percentage of the schools in Baramulla is 71.54 percent – 60.35 in government schools and 88.70 in private schools. Kupwara schools produced 72.19 percent result – 65.54 percent in government schools and 92.08 percent in private schools. Around 8364 students out of the total 10,364 qualified the exams in Srinagar district while in Budgam 7343 out of 9678 students passed in class 10th exams.

The pass percentage of Srinagar is 80.70 percent – government schools with 54 percent and private schools with 87.80 percent.

The pass percentage of Budgam schools is 75.87 percent – 67.96 percent in government schools and 90.46 percent in private schools.

The pass percentage of government schools in Kulgam district is 78.84 percent – 67.10 percent in government schools and 89.49 percent in private schools.

The pass percentage of schools in Anantnag district is 71.30 percent – 56.76 percent in government schools and 89.12 percent in private schools.