Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: August 20, 2020, 11:40 PM

Bandipora District Hospital road in shambles

The road leading to District Hospital here is in shambles, giving tough time to patients.

The road stretch from Bagh to hospital is dotted with potholes as the authorities have failed to macadamize it for the past one year, locals said.

Apart from the hospital, the one-km road also connects to two schools and serves as a bypass to divert traffic from the busy markets here.

“Each time there is a rainfall the entire road stretch turns into a cesspool, making it out of bounds for the commuters,” said a local. He alleged the poor quality of the material used for road construction was the reason for the road getting worn out in less than a year.

Executive Engineer, R&B department, Abdul Hamid said there was no plan to macadamize roads in the town area.

He, however, said they have forwarded a proposal to higher authorities for approval of some works. “The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 15 lakh,” he said.

