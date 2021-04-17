Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: April 18, 2021, 12:10 AM

Bandipora-Gurez road closed after fresh snowfall

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]
File Photo [Image for representational purpose only]

The only road connecting the frontier Gurez Valley was closed Saturday following fresh snowfall in the region.

The road was opened by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) a week ago.

According to the officials, the plains in Gurez Valley received 2-3 inches of snowfall, plunging the temperatures.

The snowfall was double at Razdan Pass which was thrown open for vehicular traffic only a week ago by the BRO that is responsible for the upkeep of the road.

The other parts of this northern district were again lashed with incessant rains with no improvement in weather conditions.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, Mudasir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the Gurez-Bandipora road had been closed following fresh snowfall.

Ahmad said that the plains in Gurez Valley also received around 2-3 inches of snowfall but there was no disruption in traffic movement, plying internally.

He said that the higher reaches, which include other passes, had received more snow than recorded in the plains.

Meanwhile, the district authorities also issued an advisory for commuters plying towards Gurez Valley as inclement weather persists.

The authorities have asked the passengers to confirm the road status at district headquarters before heading towards Gurez.

