Bandipora-Gurez road opens for 2-way vehicular traffic

The Bandipora-Gurez road, which remains closed during winters due to intense snowfall, was officially thrown open for two-way traffic on Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the road opening ceremony was held at the 11,500-feet high Razdan pass where Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad flagged off the traffic declaring officially the road open for two-way traffic.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muhammad Zahid, Chief Engineer BRO IK Jaggi, Commander Aijai Singh Dabas, Major Brijesh, SDM Gurez and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

Gurez valley remains cut-off for around five months every year owing to the closure of the 85-km road.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC lauded the efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for working tirelessly to keep the road opened for maximum time and then opening the road in record time after heavy snowfall from time to time.

He said road clearance amid adverse weather conditions was not an easy job but a herculean task.

The DC said that it was the hard work of the BRO that helped keep the road opened till mid December and then opening it for one-way traffic in record time after the snowfall.

He said that there had been an exemplary liaison between the BRO and civil administration during adverse weather conditions that helped open the road in record time and in launching several successful rescue operations when needed.