Bandipora Killings | All 10 PSOs under detention, to be dismissed from service: IGP

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar on Thursday said all the 10 Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of the slain BJP leader Wasim Bari will be dismissed from the service.

The IGP said the PSOs have already been suspended and they were presently under detention.

Bari was killed late Wednesday evening inside his shop along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umar Bashir who were also affiliated with the BJP.

The IGP who visited the spot along with senior police and army officers today and later examined the CCTV footage of the incident said the attack was pre-planned and the BJP leader was killed inside the shop. He said the militants had fired on the trio from a very close range.

The senior police officer said there was no lack of security. “Two personnel were from the security wing and eight from district police,” he said adding there were eight security personnel at Bari’s residence which was “more than enough.”

“It doesn’t matter whether there is increased or reduced security, what matters is how alert a security person is and how bravely he fights. Eight men are very enough.”

Police said two militants were involved in the attack on the trio in their shop which is on the ground floor of their house close to the Bandipora police station.

“We have identified the militants. They are from Lashker-e-Toiba. There is one Pakistani militant and one local militant namely Abid. Police and army will very soon neutralise them,” he said.

He said the militants did not use any vehicle during the attack and they came by foot.

Army, police and paramilitary forces carried out a search operation in Kulhama area of Bandipora today.

Police sources said several columns of police, army’s 14 Rashtriya Rifles carried out searches in the village. However no one was arrested.