Bandipora locality declared 'Micro Containment Zone' after reporting fresh COVID-19 fatality, infections

Authorities on Saturday declared Jan-Mohalla locality of Kaloosa, Nathpora in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district as a ‘Micro Containment Zone’ after a COVID-19 related death was reported from the locality even as five positive cases also surfaced in the area, officials said.

Quoting an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora in this regard, news agency KNO reported that in view of detection of the fresh fatality and infections in the said locality, it has become imperative to initiate necessary measures under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005 for immediate prevention of spread of the virus and for the safety and prevention any harm to human life.

While declaring the locality as a Micro Containment Zone, the order said that there shall be strict perimeter control within 100 meters of the said area in a bid to contain further disease spread.

Besides, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora has been asked to initiate “vigorous and extensive contact tracing of all the fresh reported positive cases and 100% subsequent sampling of all such contacts”.

Sampling of service providers, co-morbids and other vulnerable shall also be ensured as per SOP, it added.

The order further reads that Tehsildar Bandipora shall be the Nodal officer viz-a-viz providing of magisterial assistance wherever required and any other Issue of urgent nature, as may be reported in the said Micro Containment Zone while SHO Police Station Bandipora has been asked to provide necessary police assistance, wherever required.

The order further stated that any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under Section 188 IPC & other relevant provisions of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 the Disaster Management Act, 2005.