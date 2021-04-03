Bandipora locality declared 'micro containment zone'

Bandipora district administration declared the Bandipora town as ‘micro containment zone’ following a COVID-19 related death and five positive cases from the area on Saturday.

The authorities while directing strict perimeter control within 100 meters of Jan Mohallah locality in Kaloosa area also directed the Chief Medical Officer to initiate contact tracing of all the contacts of the positive cases.

An order issued here by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad said, “Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora will initiate vigorous and extensive contact tracing of all the fresh reported positive cases and 100 percent subsequent sampling of all such contacts. Sampling of service providers, co-morbidities and other vulnerable will also be ensured as per SOP.”

As per the order, the decision to declare the locality as ‘micro containment zone’ was taken following detection of five fresh COVID-19 postive cases and also a death in Jan Mohalla Kaloosa.

“Vide powers conferred upon me under the relevant provisions of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, I do hereby order with immediate effect that the habitation Jan Mohalla Kaloosa, Bandipora is declared ‘micro containment zone’ for the purpose of initiation of necessary measures for containment and further spread of COVID-19,” the order said. “There shall be strict perimeter control within 100 meters of the ‘micro containment zone.’”

It reads that the Tehsildar Bandipora would be the Nodal Officer vis-à-vis providing of magisterial assistance wherever required and any other issue of urgent nature, as may be reported in the ‘micro containment zone’.

“SHO Police Station Bandipora will provide necessary Police assistance wherever required,” the order reads.

It states that any violation of this order would invite punitive action under Section 188 IPC and other relevant provisions of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Four schools were also closed this week for at least three days after teachers, their contacts and a few students reported COVID-19 positive.

The authorities have directed for carrying mass sampling of teachers and students and also directed the coaching centres to strictly adhere to COVID-19 SOPs.

Moreover, drives are also being held to ensure public follows mass wearing directives.