Kashmir
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 11, 2021, 1:17 AM

Bandipora locals catch 3 'kidnappers', hand them over to Police

The locals of Ajas village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Wednesday caught three men “trying to kidnap” a girl and handed them over to Police.

Locals said that around noon, a car stopped at Takiya-Chewa village near the Bandipora-Srinagar highway and three men tried to lift a 10-year-old minor girl inside.

“However, she resisted the attempt which caught the attention of the locals who then chased the vehicle and stopped it,” said Bashir Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ajas.

Police soon arrived on the spot and took the men for questioning, Bhat said.

The incident sparked anger among the people and the situation in the area became complex.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik told Greater Kashmir that three men had been detained and investigation started to verify the allegations.

