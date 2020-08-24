Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: August 25, 2020, 1:41 AM

Bandipora man declared COVID positive 4 days after death

65 more cases take total to 1,886
A 50-year-old man from this district, who died on Thursday, was declared COVID positive four days later, on Sunday.

The deceased, who hailed from Ahitmullah village, died the same day he visited the District Hospital for a routine checkup, an official said.

The official said doctors had taken his samples for COVID test which returned positive on Sunday. According to the official, the man had been suffering from an underlying kidney ailment.

Medical Superintendent, District Hospital Bandipora, Dr Bashir Teli while confirming the death said they have been conducting random testing of patients who visit the hospital, for COVID19.

With this death, the district COVID19 toll has risen to 24 – 13 from Sumbal block, nine from main Bandipora and two from Gurez block.

The district has 840 active COVID cases, including 65 cases which were reported today. The total number of cases in the district, as per official figures, is 1886.

