Bandipora medical laboratories, private clinics 'flout' norms

With the mushrooming of private clinics of doctors and laboratories across north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the illegal practices are said to be at an all-time high while the health authorities are expressing “helplessness” to control the menace.

According to sources, majority of the clinics are not registered under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

They said that doctors indulging in private practice at these clinics and paramedics conducting USGs do not have a diploma or a degree in Radiology, a one-year residency from any medical college, or even a certificate course of six months from a recognised institute.

According to experts, these “unqualified” persons were looting the “gullible” patients by performing USGs while risking their lives.

According to the people privy to the matter, the doctors working at these clinics and labs are making an “illegal fortune”, deceiving the oblivious and helpless patients, who without any knowledge blindly trust their fate.

According to sources, the general surgeons are conducting hysterectomies (surgical removal of uterus) and Caesarians (C-sections) without having any specialisation for performing the job.

“The hysterectomies might bring immediate relief to the patient but the fact is they are harming them in the long run,” a doctor wishing anonymity said.

Experts said that the removal of the uterus by general surgeons is dangerous as it is not the area of expertise of the surgeon.

“There are various treatments to save uterus to avert or avoid hysterectomy, which is the last resort. In Kashmir 80 to 90 percent of hysterectomies are done without a solid indication for it,” they said.

Experts said that the private clinics, hospitals and labs are supposed to fill up Form-F at the CMO’s office revealing the procedures done or conducted.

They said the form is used to trace these patients but no such thing is happening in Bandipora.

Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora Bashir Ahmad Khan said they were receiving no intimation or forms at their office from the private clinics or labs.

However, he said the Laparoscopic supracervical hysterectomy (LSCH) done by the surgeons was a matter of debate.

Experts said that the CMO’s office was responsible to allow each surgery after the clinics submit a certain form with them to seek approval.

The sources said no such thing happens in Bandipora.

About the illegal private practices by doctors in private clinics in Bandipora, he said that they would try to clear the “mess” soon.