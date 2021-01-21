Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 11:37 PM

Bandipora medicos happy after COVID19 shot

The health workers of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district who got the COVID19 vaccination on Thursday said that they were feeling good after receiving shot.

Senior medical consultant, DrParvaizSajjad, who also acted as Nodal officer for COVID19 for some months and became COVID positive, said that every medication has its own side-effects but with vaccination, the benefits were more.

“I well know how dangerous this virus is. I struggle with this virus as I suffered bilateral pneumonia,” he said.

Bandipora district which became Kashmir’s first red spots and infection clusters reported the death of over 60 persons to coronavirus including a 40-year-old doctor from Sumbal.

DrIshfaq Ahmad Ganaie, a senior surgeon, after taking the shot said, “The rumour mongers will try to sabotage this drive but people must keep in mind the risk benefit ratio.”

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Bandipora, Bashir Ahmad Teeli said “There is no problem in getting vaccinated.”

Block Medical Officer, Hajin, Aijaz Ahmad said, “It has been some days I got the first COVID19 shot.”

