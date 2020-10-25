Kashmir, Today's Paper
Bandipora,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 11:36 PM

Bandipora Police arrests drug peddler

Police in Bandipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substances from his possession.

According to statement, police party of Police Station Sumbal led by SHO Sumbal under the supervision of SDPO Sumbal established a checkpoint at Naninara intercepted an individual identified as Umer Mohammad Guroo resident of Naninara Sumbal. During search officers were able to recover 3Kgs of Bhang powder and 1300gms of Charas from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Sumbal where he remains in custody.

