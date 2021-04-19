Bandipora police solves theft case within 24 hours

Police in Bandipora solved a theft case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime and have recovered stolen electronic items worth lakhs from their possession.

In a statement police said that the Police Station Pethkote received a written complaint from Intizamiya Committee Masjid Sultania Pazalpora Pethkote that during the intervening night of 17/18 April some unknown burglars have barged inside the Masjid and have stolen inverter along with battery, electronic transformer, gas cylinder, etc.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 12/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Pethkote and initiated investigation. On the directions of SSP Bandipora Mohammad Zahid, a special investigation team led by SHO PS Pehtkote under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Bandipora was constituted to trace and arrest the accused involved in the commission of crime.

“During the course of investigation, officers taking assistance of modern techniques learnt about the involvement of two accused persons identified as Mohd Amin Hajam son of Abdul Salam Hajam and Tariq Ahmad Mir son of Wali Mohammad Mir, both the residents of Pazalpora Bandipora,” it said.

Subsequently, both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to Police Station where they remain in custody.

“Preliminary investigation also revealed that the arrested duo are drug addicts and motive behind the crime was to get money for purchase of contraband substances. On their disclosure the stolen items were recovered. Further investigation of the case is in progress,” the statement reads.