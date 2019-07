Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A resident of Bandipora who was critically injured in a road accident in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Jammu on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sameer Ahmed Rather (25) son of Sunaullah Rather.

Sameer was injured when a car and a tractor collided head-on in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.