Bandipora Sarpanch's suicide turns out murder; wife among 2 arrested

Bandipora Police on Thursday said that it solved the murder mystery of Sarpanch in Zurmanz village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district—who was initially believed to have died due to suicide earlier this month.

Police said that on 12 October, Police post, Aloosa, received information that one person identified as Javid Ahmad Dar, 35, Son of Abdul Ahad Dar, a resident of Zurmanz village has committed suicide at his home by hanging himself.

Taking cognizance of the case, proceedings under section 174 /CRPC was initiated to find the real facts, police said in a statement.

Furthermore a SIT under the supervision SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik was constituted which was headed by DySPHqrsBandipora. During the course of the investigation and from Spot visit of SIT, it surfaced that the case looked more of a murder than suicide, the police said.

It further said, “Many suspects were brought for questioning and during the process, it came to light that wife of the deceased with help of another person who was identified as Shahzad Ahmad Dar administered some sedative drugs to deceased and later strangulated him to death. Both were involved in an extramarital affair”, the police said.

Consequently, the police said a case FIR No. 116/2020 U/S 302 IPC was registered in PS- Bandipora and further investigation were taken up. Both persons have admitted their crime and have been arrested, said the police. Further investigation is going on.

Greater Kashmir had reported about the incident on 12 October and the suspicion raised by the villagers about the suicide.

Dar has left behind two specially-abled daughters, Bisma 10 and Tanzeela 4. Both according to the villagers are mute and unable to move. Dar according to the villagers had been living in a tin shack from past five years, and before winning elections as Sarpanch he would ‘catch fish’ from Wular Lake, for a living.

“Not convinced that Dar has committed suicide”, the villagers told Greater Kashmir on 12 October, “though living in penury for many years he had learnt to manage things”.