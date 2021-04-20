Bandipora shopkeepers to operate only after testing negative

The district authorities in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Tuesday ordered strict adherence to new COVID-19 guidelines and asked the shopkeepers to only operate after testing negative and get their sampling done every 15 days.

The order said that the shopkeepers should sell nothing to customers who come without wearing facemasks and have been told to have stock of masks available all the time to sell them among the customers.

“The shopkeepers should be allowed to operate only after having tested negative for COVID-19. They should mandatorily sample themselves every 15 days at the nearest sampling facility,” reads the order issued by the District Magistrate Owais Ahmad.

It said that the President Traders Federation, Bandipora, Hajin and Sumbal should be roped in by the concerned executive officers for sensitisation and mobilisation of eligible shopkeepers for COVID-19 vaccination.

The concerned BMOs have been asked to make special arrangements for vaccination of shopkeepers.

The order said, “The shopkeepers should display their COVID-19 negative report on the entry point of their shops and mandatorily keep record and registration of customers with basic details.”

The shopkeepers have also been told to keep stock of masks available at all the time and that nothing should be sold to those customers who come without wearing facemasks.

“They should instead be offered facemasks before selling any items on payment basis,” the order said.

Moreover, it has been asked to extend due cooperation in the sampling process, whenever and where required.

The order has also mentioned in detail the areas to operate on an alternate basis throughout the district.

The vehicles including autos have also been directed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity.