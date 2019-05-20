Bandipora teacher's death: Proceedings under 174 CrPc initiated, says police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said that an enquiry under Section 174 CrPc has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the death of a teacher whose body was recovered from Wullar lake in Bandipora district.

“An Enquiry under section 174 CrPC has been initiated to ascertain the actual cause of death,” said a spokesman, in a statement.

The body of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone of Sheikpora Mantrigam, who was missing since May 13 was recovered by the police from Laharwalpora village today morning.

“The body of the deceased person was spotted by locals in wular lake and accordingly police reached on the spot & took the body in to their custody. FSL team was rushed to the spot. The medical team has been constituted for postmortem which includes experts from GMC Srinagar and will be conducted in the presence of Magistrate,” said the spokesman.

Proper photography and videography is being done of the entire proceedings, he said. “Moreover all other medico legal formalities are being done. An Enquiry under section 174 CrPC has been initiated to ascertain the actual cause of death. Public is requested not to pay heed to rumors. Misusing social media to spread rumors is punishable under law,” he said.