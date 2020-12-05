Bandipora tehsil office gutted

A massive fire broke out from the Bandipora tehsil office Saturday evening, damaging the entire building including several records.

Witnesses said as the office was engulfed in the blaze, smoke billowed out of the building as blast-like sounds were also heard.

The fire engulfed the old and presently-functional building of the tehsil office, the witnesses said.

A CRPF camp is also located within its premises.

“The fire was massive and it seems almost all important records have gone up in flames,” AyazWani, an onlooker said.

According to witnesses, the fire and emergency services men who arrived with fire tenders struggled till late night to doze off the fire.

The locals, Army and paramilitary forces all joined the efforts to help dose off the fire.

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Owais Ahmad said that he had ordered an inquiry to ascertain actual cause of fire.

“Officials who were present when the fire started from the building have been able to save some official records that have been handed over to TehsildarBandipora,” he said.