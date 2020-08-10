Bandipora town declared as red zone after 33 migrant workers test COVID19 positive

Among the 80 COVID-19 cases reported from Bandipora district on Monday, 33 were migrant workers, prompting the district administration to declare three wards (2, 3 and 4) in the main town as red zones, officials said.

The workers included both skilled and non-skilled labourers, from a congested locality of Plan in the main town.

The district administration also imposed restrictions under section 144, banning any movement in and out of the area.

Meanwhile, the police, rapid action, health officials and contacting tracing teams had to face a ‘tough time’ in picking up the non-locals who were trying to ‘evade’ the mandatory quarantine, according to the local witnesses.

The concerned officials accompanied by police and SDRF also launched a manhunt in tracing the possible contacts and positive cases from the town areas, the locals witnessing the events said. They said the teams were going door to door for possible contacts.

The positive cases, according to the officials, have been shifted to isolation facilities, while contacts have been shifted to quarantine centres across the town area.

An official involved in the tracing said they were making sure that landlords and other contacts are sampled for the COVID19 and were also requesting people to volunteer for tests.

Apart from these 33 cases, six each from BSF Mader Camp and Quil in Bandipora were found positive. Five more, from Sumbal camp, 4 from Wanpora Gurez, 3 from Ajas were found positive, while as 2 each from Malangam, Khandiyal, Sonerwani, Braripora (Pethkote) and Hajin were among the positives. One each from Nowpora, Ayathmulla, Turkpora, Nusoo, Buglinder, Gurez, Arin, Wathpora, Garoora, Dawar, Sumbal, Gundiboon, Zalpora also tested positive.