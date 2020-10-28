Bandipora village sans proper road, locals suffer

Residents of Konan village in this northern Kashmir district said the road connecting the area was in dilapidated condition, giving tough time to commuters. The residents said the demand for repairing the road has not been met despite raising the grievance during all the three “Back to Village programmes”.

They said the road has not been repaired for past several years. “The road is in such a bad shape that even pedestrians fear to walk on it when there is light drizzle,” said a local, Mushtaq Ahmad, adding “several representations over the years to DC and R&B department have borne no fruit”.

Mushtaq Ahmad Para, Sarpanch of the village, said said the road was just two km in length and that he had put the demand before every visiting official in all the B2V programmes, but nothing has been done to address their grievance. “Four years ago the R&B department repaired some part of the road with gravel but it wore off immediately,” he said.

The Sarpanch said several other works like construction of protection wall near Al-Noor College besides completion of Gundbal-Konan and Khan Mohalla road have not been completed. Executive Engineer R&B Bandipora, Abdul Hamid said they have been sending the plan for carrying out the works every year for approval but it was getting stuck due to the dearth of funds. He said the road including Gundbal will be repaired and macadamized on priority the next seasons.