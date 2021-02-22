Kashmir, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 5:04 AM

Bandipora villagers protest against Jal Shakti Department

Representational Pic

Dozens of villagers in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Monday protested against the Jal Shakti department for failing to provide them potable water supply.

Dozens of villagers including women of Kema village gathered in a sit-in protest raising slogans against the department for paying no heed to the pleas of the people demanding drinking water supply.

The protesters also blocked Sopore-Bandipora road, disrupting traffic moment momentarily.

The protesters said that the village Kema and its surrounding areas were facing difficulties due to water scarcity.

“The Jal Shakti department is not solving our problem despite being approached several times,” the villagers said.

The protesters later dispersed off peacefully following assurance by the officials that their problem would be redressed.

