Bandipora woman's death triggers protest

Soon after a 32-year-old Bandipora woman from Rampora village died Monday morning in a Srinagar hospital allegedly after committing a suicide, the family staged a protest accusing her husband and in-laws of “killing her for dowry”.

The family members gathered in the premises of District Hospital Bandipora demanding that her husband and all her in-laws be arrested.

The protesting family said that the woman was being constantly harassed for dowry.

An official said that on Sunday evening, the woman was brought to District Hospital Bandipora in a critical condition from where she was removed to SMHS hospital where she breathed her last on Monday morning, triggering outrage as the body was taken back to Bandipora.

Bashir Ahmad Khan, the father of the woman from Panzigam village, said that her husband and her in-laws harassed her only daughter demanding dowry, which forced her to take the extreme step.

Khan pleaded Police to arrest all those involved in the “murder” of his daughter.

He said the death of his only daughter was like losing everything for him.

The woman is survived by two little children.

Shazia, a cousin of the victim, alleged that she had been poisoned by her husband and that he used to regularly harass her over petty issues.

Police said that her husband and his father had been detained while further investigation into the case was going on.