Bandipora woman's murder; Police arrest accused husband

Bandipora police have solved the ‘mysterious murder’ case of a woman from Laharwalpora village in North Kashmir within a week by arresting the accused person (husband) involved in the act of crime, the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to a police statement, “On 21/12/2020 Police Post Ajas received a written complaint from one person AB Rehman Matahanji S/o AB Gaffar Matahanji R/o Laharwalpora Bandipora stating that his daughter namely Afrooza Bano Age about 25 years, who was married to one Shabir Ahmad Pahloo S/o Nazir Ahmad Pahloo R/o S.K Payeen Bandipora has been killed by her husband.”

On receipt of this information a Case FIR No.177/2020 under section 302 IPC was registered in PS Sumbal and investigation took up, the spokesperson added.

He said, “Acting on this complaint a police party headed by DO Ajas Insp. Qaiser Bashir immediately swung into action and recovered the body of the deceased woman, after completing all medico-legal formalities the body was handed over to legal heirs for last rites”.

The police said, “During the course of investigation the role of one Shabir Ahmad Pahloo, the husband of the deceased women surfaced, and a search was launched to nab him. After strenuous efforts, the accused person was arrested and during questioning, he admitted that during the intervening night of 20/21 December the duo was engaged in a brawl over Mehar and Golden ornaments and he strangulated his wife to death. Further investigation of the case is going on.” it said.