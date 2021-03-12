Bank authorities' claim of robbery being investigated: Police

Police has launched an investigation into the incident of alleged bank robbery in Ogmuna village of Kunzar tehsil in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after finding loopholes in the bank authorities’ claim of robbery.

The management of the Grameen Bank on Friday claimed that unidentified gunmen decamped with Rs 2.25 lakh when the staff of the bank had gone to offer Friday prayers. They also claimed that the gunmen fired a bullet before decamping with cash.

Soon after the incident, a contingent of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army’s 2 RR and CRPF men rushed to the spot and launched a manhunt for the robbers. A case was registered at Police Station Kunzar in this connection.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom said that there were several questions that need to be answered by the bank authorities.

“If robbers fired a bullet where did it hit? There must be traces of the bullet or some sign which can signify bullet has been fired. Why were CCTV cameras not installed at the bank,” he said. “The bank authorities claim to have deployed a person at the bank and not having closed the bank while they were off to prayers too looks dubious and needs a thorough investigation,” he said.