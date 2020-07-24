Bank robbery attempt foiled, 1 held in Kulgam

An individual was arrested on Friday for attempting to rob J&K Bank at Yaripora Kulgam and a toy pistol was also seized from him, police said.

In a statement, Kulgam police said that they received a distress call during the intervening night of 23/24 July from J&K Bank Yaripora that a person, pointing his pistol to private security personnel, is threatening him to open the gates of the bank branch. Acting swiftly, police party from PS Yaripora headed by SHO Yaripora rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, the alert security guards of the branch caught hold of the person and snatched the toy pistol from his possession, the statement said.

The police added that the accused has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody. Case FIR No. 103/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation has been initiated. The police in statement also lauded the bravery of security guard deputed at J&K Bank Yaripora for foiling the bank robbery attempt. “Kulgam police lauds the bravery and commitment of the private security guards deployed at the bank,” the statement said.