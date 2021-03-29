Bar Association welcomes LoC ceasefire

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Monday welcomed the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of the Bar Association issued here said that the ceasefire along the LoC was a step forward in the right direction but not sufficient.

“The governments of India and Pakistan should allow cross-LoC trade and travel. Both the governments should facilitate inter-community and intra-Kashmir dialogue on both sides of the LoC. This will help in developing a collective understanding of the socio-political and economic aspirations and approaches towards a way forward for seeking a permanent and an amicable solution of Kashmir issue,” the Bar Association statement said.

Meanwhile, the Bar Association paid homage and tributes to Jalil Andrabi on his 25th death anniversary.

Lawyers Nazir Ahmad Ronga, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen, M Amin Bhat, Arshad Andrabi, Prof Noor Bilal, Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, Ashraf Wani, Noor-ul-Amin, A A Teli, Hilal Noorani and Binti Muslim paid rich tributes to Andrabi and described him a true legend to follow.

They said he was a friend, philosopher and a guide.