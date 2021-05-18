Bar concerned over 'non-supply' of COVID vaccines to Kashmir

J&K High Court Bar Association, Srinagar, Tuesday expressed deep concern on the sharp surge of COVID-19 infections and rise in COVID-related deaths in J&K.

A statement of the Bar issued here said that the “non-supply” of COVID-19 vaccine to health centres, especially in Kashmir, was disturbing. It said that this amounts to official apathy in controlling the pandemic in J&K.

“The failures of the local administration in controlling the pandemic in J&K is visible and local administration can’t take refuge under the lockdown but must ensure supply of medicines at all levels and enhance the vaccination drive without any delay in urban and rural areas,” the Bar Association said.

It also called for decongestion of jails in J&K by releasing prisoners on parole and conditional interim bails.