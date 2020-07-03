Baramulla: Admin orders verification of AYY, BPL list amid complaints

Following complaints about inclusion of non-deserving people in AAY and BPL categories here, the authorities have sought immediate verification of the beneficiaries.

A committee constituted by the government earlier has been ordered to carry out verification of all people who were availing benefiting under the scheme, within one month.

“Complaints are pouring on daily basis from different quarters regarding inclusion of non-deserving consumers in AAY and BPL categories in the ration list and variation, mismatch of data on the portal,” reads an official order.

In this connection, the order reads, it was hereby ordered that the designated committees, tehsil level and village level committee constituted by the government shall carry out verification and rectification of ration list of Baramulla district.