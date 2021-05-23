Baramulla badly hit but recovery rate 'satisfactory'

The second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit Baramulla district but the comprehensive measures taken by the administration in containing the spread of the virus besides facilities made available at the designated COVID-19 hospitals has resulted in ‘satisfactory’ recovery rate as well as decline in the positivity rate of the patients.

As per the official figures, the second wave of COVID-19 resulted in 62 deaths across Baramulla district while 10,700 persons tested positive for the virus of which 8236 patients recovered completely.

Around 2300 patients are still active across the district.

An official said that the impact of the second wave was unpleasant and worrisome, however, of late due to the lockdown and various measures taken by the authorities there was some containment in the spread of the virus.

Nodal Officer COVID-19 Baramulla Zeeshan Ahmad said, “The lockdown has proved some solace in containing the spread of the virus. If cooperation of the people continues during the extended period of the lockdown we will be able to drastically reduce the impact of the second wave.”

Considering the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, the Baramulla district administration has made four oxygen plants available at the COVID-19 designated hospitals which include three at Government Medical College Baramulla and its allied facility at Indoor Stadium Baramulla and one at Sub District Hospital Sopore.

The authorities had also put six ventilators in service for critical patients who otherwise had to be shifted to Srinagar hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar said, “Ventilators are being used on the case-to-case bases which is a positive development in dealing with the critical patients.”

He said that while taking various measures aiming to benefit the patients, the administration had recently established 62-bedded additional ward at GMC Baramulla while five additional COVID-19 wellness centres were established in addition to the already existing centres to cope with the growing challenge of pandemic.

“In addition to this five-bedded COVID-19 centres are being established at the Panchayat level which apart from delivering medicare services will be used to disseminatee the necessary awareness among the masses,” Kumar said.