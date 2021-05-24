Baramulla-Banihal train service to remain suspended till May 31

Railway authorities on Monday extended till May 31 the suspension of train services between Banihal in Ramban district and Baramulla in north Kashmir on view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

News agency GNS while quoting official sources reported that railway authorities have taken the decision on the request by the J&K administration and have subsequently informed the field agencies about it.

The train service was suspended on May 10 following huge rush of passengers coupled with lack of screening by authorities.