Baramulla boy dies in irrigation canal

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Philippe Gras from Pixabay]
A boy lost his life while swimming in an irrigation canal in Reban village of Sopore on Sunday, Police said.

The deceased has been identified as Salik Ahmad, 13, of Reban village in Sopore.

The incident happened when Salik along with his friends were swimming in the canal and suddenly a portion of the canal slipped and fell on him, injuring him critically. The locals and the Police rushed to the spot and evacuated the boy from the canal.

He was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Sopore where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

