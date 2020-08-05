Baramulla court rejects bail application of fake doctor

A local court here Wednesday rejected bail application of a “fake doctor” who was recently arrested by police from a clinic in Wagoora area of this district.

After hearing prosecution and the defence counsel, the court of sub-judge, Pravin Pondoh said the accused does not deserve concession of bail at this stage. “If the accused is released on bail at this stage, he will be encouraged and may repeat the crime,” the court said. As per police report, based on a complaint, a police party on July 24 raided the clinic and arrested Hilal Ahmad Hajam of Mongam Kreeri.

Though the accused claimed to be a doctor, having “completed MBBS and MD”, during the course of investigation, the police report said, it surfaced that Hajam was neither a doctor nor was having any medical degree. “He had managed false documents to claim to be a doctor,” the report said, adding the accused has also uploaded a post on Facebook claiming he was a doctor, with MBBS and MD degrees. During the court proceedings today the defence counsel sought bail for the accused person on the ground that he was a “respected member of the society and has not indulged in any criminal activity against the state or the society” and was the sole bread earner for his family.

On the other hand, the prosecution objected to the bail of the accused on the grounds that the involvement of the accused in the commission of offences were “highly grave and serious” and non-bailable in nature. “The accused can’t claim bail as a matter of right,” the prosecution said. The prosecution argued that the accused was providing medical treatment to people from last several months, thereby playing with their lives and looting them.