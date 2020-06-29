Baramulla court rejects bail applications of 2 in NDPS cases

A court in Baramulla Monday rejected two separate bail applications of two persons who were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

After hearing defence and prosecution on the bail application of Muhammad Yaqoob Bhat of Aglkar Pattan, the First Additional Sessions Judge, Naseer Ahmad Dar observed that the menace of drug peddling and abuse was increasing day by day in the society.

The court observed that youth were particularly affected by the menace and if it was not controlled, the future generations would be badly affected.

“It is the responsibility of every individual of the society to make an endeavor that this menace should be stopped and controlled,” the court said.

“The petitioner/accused has failed to make out a case for admitting him on bail at this stage of the case. Consequently, the petition in hand is rejected,” the court said while disposing of the bail application of Bhat.

As per case prosecution, Bhat was arrested after he was found in possession of codeine bottles of 100 ml. The accused persons could not furnish any explanation regarding the possession of these bottles.

In another bail application of Muhammad Shafi War of Goshbugh Pattan, the court said from the perusal of challan, FSL report was yet to be received which would further clarify on total quantity of the prohibited drug contained in the substance allegedly recovered from the possession of the accused.

The court observed that the NDPS were offences against the society.

“In my opinion the societal interest are to be given much weightage than the liberty of an individual,” the court observed.

While rejecting the bail application, the court said if the accused was released on bail at this stage, it will give a wrong signal in the society and people may lose faith and confidence in the courts which was said to be last ray of hope.

Besides, the court said, not only the accused but also other persons who were indulging in the menace in the society may get encouraged and may indulge in these offence again and again with the hope that they may get released immediately after the occurrence.