Baramulla COVID hospital packed with patients

The 60-bedded COVID-19 facility centre situated at Indoor Stadium Baramulla is running out of space after the total admission of COVID-19 patients at the centre crossed 60.

Following shrinking space in the centre, the Government Medical College Baramulla authorities have now started a 12-bedded ward in the hospital to cater to the growing number of coronavirus patients.

“We have crossed the capacity of admitting COVID-19 patients at the centre. It’s capacity is 60 and we have accommodated 63 patients. We have now started a 12-bedded ward at the Government Medical College Baramulla,” said Dr Yasir, Nodal Officer GMC Baramulla.

Baramulla district is witnessing surge in the coronavirus cases.

The district has two COVID-19 hospitals – SDH Sopore and Indoor Stadium Baramulla.

As per the officials, 10 patients had so far died in the second wave of COVID-19 including a new born at SDH Sopore and Baramulla COVID -19 facility centre.

In Sopore, four patients lost their battle with the virus at SDH Sopore while at least six such patients succumbed at GMC Baramulla.

The Baramulla district has so far recorded 201 COVID related deaths and over 11000 positive cases in first and second wave of COVID-19.

However, despite the growing number of positive cases as well as mortalities, there is neither an ICU facility nor high dependency unit available.

Resultantly, the critical patients are being referred to Srinagar hospitals which are already struggling for space.

Baramulla district has 20 ventilators allotted for GMC and SDH Sopore. However, all these ventilators had not been put to use as authorities had so far failed to set up ICU wards in the designated COVID-19 hospitals.