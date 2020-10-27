Baramulla emerges as new COVID19 hotspot | 453 new cases, 7 deaths in J&K

While the number of new cases of COVID19 has been reducing in J&K, district Baramulla is emerging as the new ‘hotspot’, its active cases fast equating to that of Srinagar.

Including 47 in this district, 453 people tested positive on Tuesday while seven succumbed to the viral illness in J&K .

Official bulletin on COVID19 states that currently there are 1414 active cases in Baramulla. The number is comparable to the number of active cases in Srinagar which stood at 1629 on Tuesday. Baramulla’s active cases are the second highest in J&K. In the past 10 days, 559 people have tested positive in the district as per official figures. Till date, 5722 people have been confirmed to be positive for COVID19.

A health official said that 51858 samples in Baramulla district have been tested using Rapid Antigen Tests while over 37000 samples had been tested on RT-PCR till date from the district. He said the sampling in Baramulla district was comparable to that of Anantnag district or Kulgam district. However, the positive percentage in the district was higher than these districts. “We are trying to ascertain the more affected areas by more aggressive sampling,” the official said.

Of the new cases, 258 were from Kashmir division while 194 were from Jammu division. In Srinagar district, which has been the most affected district in J&K, 118 new cases were confirmed today taking its cumulative total to 18847. In district Jammu, 109 cases were confirmed today.

The total cases reported till date in J&K is 92677. 751 recoveries were reported today, the total now 84236 – 90.9 percent of the cases reported. The total number of active cases in Kashmir division currently was 4854, while in Jammu, 2136 people were recovering.

The death toll reached 1451, including seven casualties reported today. In Kashmir three people succumbed to SARS-CoV2 infection today, J&K Government said. These were a 63 year old male from Rainawari Srinagar admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital, a 65 year old male from Muslimabad Bandipora admitted at SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina and a 75 year old male from Deedikoot Kupwara admitted at SMHS Hospital.

In Jammu, four people lost the battle with this respiratory viral illness.

The district-wise cases today were Budgam 22, Pulwama 24, Kupwara 9, Anantnag 6, Bandipora 13, Ganderbal 18 and Shopian 1.