Baramulla-Kupwara rail road project

The railway ministry recently conducted a satellite survey for construction of a railroad from Baramulla to Kupwara in northern Kashmir. The project was approved by the central government in 2018.

A senior railway official said the ministry has submitted the report of the aerial survey for 39-km long railroad to the railway board in July.

“The preliminary survey conducted last year had pegged the cost of project at Rs 3848 crore and the DPR is at an advanced stage,” the official said.

The official said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a recently held meeting to review work on rail projects asked the railways to fast track the DPR.

“The LG is keen that DPR is made ready soon so that the matter could be taken up with the union finance ministry for sanctioning of the project,” the official said.

As per the official, the aerial survey was done with help of New Australian Tunnelling Method (NATM). “The NATM survey is important for tunnel construction and track alignment,” he said.

The railway line will be the extension of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link up to Kupwara. “Baramulla-Kupwara rail link project would be taken up under umbrella work by the railways,” the official said. The major towns to be covered under the rail link include Watergam, Rohama, Dangiwacha, Langate, Handwara Kulangam and Drugmulla.

