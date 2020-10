President MC Baramulla, Omar Kakroo has thanked Lt. Governor led Administration for conducting mega event for urban local bodies My Town My Pride in Baramulla.

“It was really proud moment for the town of Baramulla to host the Lt. Governor J&K (UT) for the event. People of Baramulla are happy on the completion of long pending projects, distribution of cheques of centrally, sponsored schemes like PMAY-U, SBM, DAY-NULM, and registration certificate under PM-SVA Nidhi,” Kakroo said.