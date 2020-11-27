Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 27, 2020, 11:43 PM

Baramulla police distributes COVID19 preventive kits

Baramulla police distributed COVID19 preventive kits under Civic Action Program among one hundred Below Poverty Line (BPL) families under the jurisdiction of Sub-division Uri on Thursday.

The kits contained face shield, N-95 mask, triple layer mask, oximeter, digital thermometer, sanitiser bottle, hand gloves and Dettol soap.

In this connection, a function was held at Chandanwari Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, which was attended by scores of people from the area.

On this occasion, the senior superintendent of police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, informed the participants about the importance of precautionary measures that need to be taken while dealing with the pandemic.

“The aim of the distribution of such kits among the below poverty line families is to ensure that they follow the preventive measures. Earlier also a similar drive was initiated across the sub-division Baramulla and same practice will continue across the district,” he said.

