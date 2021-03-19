Kashmir, Today's Paper
Altaf Baba
Baramulla,
UPDATED: March 20, 2021, 1:41 AM

Baramulla protests against Rizvi's act

Several protests were held against the sacrilegious act of WaseemRizvi across north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday afternoon.

A peaceful protest was held outside Masjid Noor in NoorbaghMohalla of Baramulla town.

The protesters demanded stern action against Rizvi saying that he had played with the emotions of billions of Muslim across the world.

Similar protests were held at NoorkhahBoniyar, Rafiabad and Uri area of Baramulla district.

The protesters raised slogans against Rizvi and demanded stern action against him and dispersed peacefully later.

