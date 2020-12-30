Baramulla scholar bags fellowship in IIU Malaysia

Dr Aijaz Ahmad Lone from Baramulla has been selected for post doctoral fellowship in international Islamic University of Malaysia.

Aijaz had his early education from Baramulla and later completed his M.phil and PhD from Iqbal Institute of culture and philosophy, University of Kashmir. “The watershed in his academic career took place when I moved to Kashmir University for post graduation in sociology and I completed my research and (CGC-NET),” he said. Ajaz coordinated several research projects related with social policy and societal importance. He is the, Chairman of Iqbal Research lnstitute Lahore, Pakistan (Kashmir Chapter) and active member of lqbal academy India, Pakistan and Iran.

Meanwhile, as per the declaration letter issued by the International Islamic University of Malaysia, Aijaz will work under supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Suhailah Hussain.

“I have perused Dr. Ajaz’s resume and his writings (publishod and unpublished) and has found them to be significant in his contributions to the contemporary Muslim world,” reads a declaration issued by Prof. Hussain.

The proposed guide has further stated that the farsightedness and high level critical thinking of Dr. Lone was impressive and she was willing to guide and supervise him in his post-doctoral research at the department.

“In relation to the funding and scholarship that he is seeking. I strongly recommend it and hold the view that his infended research will continue to advance the work of Islamization and ideas of great Muslim scholars like Shariati and Iqbal for the developnent of Muslim education,” it reads.

She has further stated that working together with Dr. Ajaz in his post- doctoral research will also help to resolve problems and challenges faced by muslim societies.