UPDATED: June 5, 2020, 12:34 AM

Baramulla: Video of 'unhygienic' quarantine centre canteen goes viral

DC Itoo orders inquiry
UPDATED: June 5, 2020, 12:34 AM
A video exposing unhygienic condition at a canteen meant for serving food to people at a quarantine centre here has gone viral on Wednesday, prompting authorities to initiate an enquiry.

The video which shows filthy condition of the canteen besides contaminated food has drawn resentment from relatives of the people quarantined at the centre.

They have accused the authorities of playing with the lives of their kin who were already under stress.

A person quarantined at the centre said that the food was not being served as per prescribed menu.

He said while the food was “unhygienic,” the centre was lacking proper washroom facility.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, G N Itoo said all the charges were “baseless.” “The stale bread shown in the video has dumped in the expiry stock. Only fresh food items are provided to the quarantined persons,” said Itoo.

He said in order to ascertain the “facts” a team has been constituted under additional Deputy Commissioner. Besides, the enquiry team will also look in to how a team of media men were allowed to enter the quarantine centre without proper protective gear and interact directly with the COVID19 probable persons.

