Baramulla votes for 'decentralised power'

The second phase of District Development Council (DDC) polls across Baramulla district witnessed a moderate turnout on Tuesday with the voters saying that they would to see “decentralization of power”.

Kunzer, Harduaboora, Lalpora and areas of Sherabad and Khore besides Zaingeer and some areas of Sopore recorded a voter percentage of 28.93.

In Zangeer area of Sopore, a moderate voter turnout was recorded. At most of the polling stations in the area, greater number of women voters was seen thronging at the polling stations.

At Botengo Sopore, amid intense cold, a large number of women were seen in queues, waiting for their turn to cast vote.

“I thought it is better to cast my vote early in the morning,” said Afroza Begum outside Government Higher Secondary School Botengo polling station.

Most of the polling stations across Zangeer witnessed larger turnout of woman voters, especially during the wee hours. However, as time passed, men voter turnout increased steadily.

The voters, who voted on Tuesday, were of the opinion that DDC polls were purely for development. They said the successive regimes did not stick to their promise of development and since these elections were meant to decentralise power, common people would be the real beneficiary.

“The DDC polls can prove good for the common people. Till date the power was confined to traditional politicians but with the decentralised power following amendment in the J&K Panchayat Raj, the development prospect for the rural area is high,” said Ghulam Rasool, a government employee after casting his vote at Botengo Sopore polling station.

Similarly, in Kunzer and Harduaboora area of Tangmarg, a good number of voters turned out on Tuesday. The voters said that they were voting solely with the hope that the area would witness a new era of development.

Firdous Ahmad, a voter after casting his vote at Chechloora, said that the area had not witnessed development as per its potential. He said that the successive regimes had focused only on Gulmarg, ignoring several areas which, if developed, would improve the economic conditions of the area.

“Earlier, the administration was mulling to open the route between Tangmarg and Poonch, which would have increased the economic prospect of the area,” he said. “This time we hope our representative, who is young and energetic besides being well versed with the tourism potential of the area, will work in this direction.”