Baramulla witnessing 'worst ever' power cuts: Residents

Amid harsh cold, the frequent power breakdown across Baramulla district has left people here in deep distress.

The residents of Baramulla termed the power situation in the district ‘worst ever’ and accused the authorities of not sticking to the scheduled power supply.

“The relentless power cuts have made our life miserable. The authorities are not following the scheduled power supply plan that they themselves prescribed,” said AshiqHussain, a resident of Rafiabad.

The situation in other parts of the district is no different.

Criticising the administration, the residents of Sopore town said that the frequent power cuts in the harsh winter had left the residents “high and dry”.

They said the Power Development Department was not following any power schedule and most of the time power supply remained off, making the life of common people extremely tough.

“Baramulla is reeling under darkness and the authorities are least bothered. People with better facility are somehow coping with the situation but majority of the people who don’t have access to a generator or an inverter are living in pain and anguish,” said Mushtaq Ahmad of NoorbaghSopore.

The Baramulla hosts important power projects including two power projects of National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) at Uri and Lower Jhelum Hydroelectric Power project (LJHP).

“Despite heaving major power projects in Baramulla district, the power situation here is the worst. We are suffering silently and the administration is unmoved,” said Mushtaq Ahmad of Baramulla town.

The PDD officials earlier said that the power situation would get better after the Delina grid station would be augmented. However, months on, there has been no headway in this direction, adding to the sufferings of the Baramulla residents.