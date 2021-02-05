Baramulla WSS in limbo; 80,000 people consume 'polluted' water

As the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA)-approved Water Supply Scheme (WSS) in Baramulla remains in limbo for over three years for the want of funds, over 80,000 people of Baramulla town consume water from three “outdated” filtration plants.

With the Rs 126 crore WSS, the drinking water needs of the town were likely to be taken care of by lifting water from Botpathri water body in Gulmarg.

However, with the delay in making the WSS functional, polluted water of River Jhelum is the only source of drinking water for the population in Baramulla town.

Muhammad Ashraf, a civil society activist in Baramulla, said that denying portable water to a population of over 80,000 was nothing but “criminal negligence”.

In absence of a proper drainage and waste disposal management, all the filth in the town is dumped in the River Jhelum on a daily basis.

An official of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Baramulla said that the existing filtration plants were not sufficient to fill the gap between demand and supply of drinking water for the town dwellers.

“There is a need to develop a few more filtration plants,” he said.

Due to the delay in making the WSS functional, the polluted water from River Jhelum is supplied to the town dwellers after being filtered at decades-old three water treatment plants, which include 1.60 MGD capacity at Bagh-e-Islam, 1.40 MGD capacity at Azad Gunj, and 0.35 MGD capacity slow sand filtration plant at FatehgarhBaramulla.

Presently, around 3 million gallons of water are being lifted from River Jhelum on a daily basis for supplying drinking water to Baramulla town.

However, the drinking water need of the town is more than 3 MGD.

Resultantly, the town often faces portable water crisis.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Executive Engineer PHE, Baramulla, AbdulQayoomChowdhary said that these water treatment plants constructed decades back had lost efficiency to a great extent.

“The efficiency of these plants has got reduced considerably which sometimes causes inadequacy in supplies, particularly during the peak summers,” he said.