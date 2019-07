Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A youth who was shot at by unknown gunmen in north Kashmir’s Baramulla town last evening died at a hospital in Srinagar on Monday.

Sameer Ahmad Ahanger (25), a resident of Chesti Colony, was critically injured after gunmen fired at him in Old Town Baramulla.

He suffered serious bullet wounds in his leg and abdomen following which he was shifted to a nearby district hospital where from he was rushed to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Reports said that he succumbed at the hospital today morning.