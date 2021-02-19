BARZULLA SHOOTING | Political parties condemn killing of 2 policemen

All the major political parties in Jammu and Kashmir Friday condemned the killing of two policemen at Barzulla, Srinagar.

Condemning the attack, National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted, “What makes this attack even more reprehensible is that SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora were unarmed & shot in the back. Senseless & cowardly at the same time (sic).”

NC senior leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provisional President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, NC’s Members of Parliament Akbar Lone and Hassnain Masoodi and party’s spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also condemned the killing and expressed unison with the bereaved families.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

“Condemn the killing of two policemen in the Barzulla attack. My heart goes out to their families & loved ones. This cycle of violence serves no cause & begets only misery (sic),” Mufti tweeted.

Condemning the attack, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, in a statement issued here, termed it “inhuman” and “barbaric”, and expressed solidarity with the families of the slain policemen.

“Violence is not a solution but a huge impediment in peace and progress of any society. In any of its manifestations, violent extremism is unacceptable, regardless of political, ideological or religious motivations,” Bukhari said in the statement.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), in a statement issued here, also condemned the militant attack on the Police personnel and said the “mindless attack” had cost two more precious lives of police personnel, which was unfortunate.

Peoples Conference (PC) also condemned the killing of the two policemen.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Suhail Ahmad and Muhammad Yusuf in this hour of grief,” the PC statement issued here said.

CPI (M) termed the killing highly condemnable and unfortunate.

“Violence has no place in a civilised society. There is an urgent need to put an end to these killings.

CPI (M) expresses heartfelt sympathies with the families of the slain policemen,” the CPI(M) statement said.

Awami National Conference (ANC) President Khalida Shah and Vice President Muzaffar Shah also condemned the killing of the two policemen and said that this was highly condemnable and painful incident.