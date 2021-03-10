Baseer Khan chairs 77thBoDs meeting of JKSPDCL

The Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired 77th Board of Directors meeting of Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on the appointment of Managing Director of JKSPDC, Sale of Power of BHEP, Implementation of 850 MW Rattle HEP through a Joint Venture Company between JKSPDC and NHPC Limited, Development of Solar Power plant at available site of Gas Turbine Stage II, Pampore, Extension of Time for EPC Contract and PMC for Implementation of 37.5MW Parnai HEP, MOU for development of Hydropower Projects and Progress thereof, Status report and related issues in case of various works related to 1856 MW Sawalkote HEP and status of 9MW Dah HEP &9MW HanuHEPand 66kv Transmission Line, now in UT of Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by Finance Commissioner, Finance, Arun Kumar Mehta, Principal Secretary, PDD, RohitKansal, Managing Director, JKSPDC, Raja YaqoobFarooq, Director Finance, JKSPDC, Mohammad Sultan Malik and Director (HPP&I), Central Electricity Authority, GoI, ManojTripathi through virtual mode.

During the meeting the status and financial viability of different projects were discussed and it was given that progress of work shall be expedited to complete projects on the fixed timeline so the electricity shall be provided to people and other consumer units.

The meeting also discussed the demand of extension of time for the completion of Parnai HEP project.